MOULTONBOROUGH — Our beloved Jamie Patrick Wilson of Moultonborough, passed from this world on July 26, 2022, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Jamie was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, but spent her childhood and teenage years growing up in Hollywood, FL. It was there that she developed a love of the outdoors and an appreciation for all that nature provides. She carried that love with her when in early adulthood she made her home in Moultonborough. Here she loved hiking, kayaking, snowshoeing, and hunting for wild plants and herbs for natural remedies.

