MOULTONBOROUGH — Our beloved Jamie Patrick Wilson of Moultonborough, passed from this world on July 26, 2022, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
Jamie was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, but spent her childhood and teenage years growing up in Hollywood, FL. It was there that she developed a love of the outdoors and an appreciation for all that nature provides. She carried that love with her when in early adulthood she made her home in Moultonborough. Here she loved hiking, kayaking, snowshoeing, and hunting for wild plants and herbs for natural remedies.
Jamie became a valuable member of the Meredith community with owning and operating the Lakes Region Nutrition Center. This served as an outlet to use the knowledge she had gained over the years to help provide a source of natural health and comfort to many who became her loyal customers and friends.
She always had a smile on her face, and was genuinely kind and generous, always putting others first. Jamie was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by many.
She leaves behind her dear son, Brad Wilson of Portsmouth; along with siblings, Kathy Holly (husband Tom) of Meredith, Robyn Patrick-Mayer (husband Jack) of St. George, UT, Jeff Patrick of Moultonborough, Lynn James (husband Greg) of Grass Lake, MI; members of the Wilson family, Trey, Nancy and Tony of Moultonborough, in addition to many nieces and nephews.
Jamie was predeceased by her parents, Loretta and Jesse Patrick.
A memorial gathering of friends and family may be held in the near future.
