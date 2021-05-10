CENTER HARBOR — James Uhlendorff died peacefully at home after a period of declining health on March 16, 2021.
Jim was born in Arlington, Massachusetts, on February 22, 1964. He grew up in Billerica, Massachusetts, until he moved to Center Harbor, New Hampshire, in 1975, where he resided the balance of his life. He worked at L.W. Packard for many years in maintenance, then at Risdon AMS and lastly CLD Paving.
Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, puttering/fixing things and spending time with his son. He was well known for his kindness, he would help nearly anyone.
Jim leaves behind his mother, Vonda Uhlendorff; his son, David Uhlendorff; brother, Philip Uhlendorff and wife Faye; Martha and Jackie Fairbrother; two nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; along with four aunts and an uncle.
There are no funeral arrangements. There will be a celebration of life this summer for the family and friends.
