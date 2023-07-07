MOULTONBOROUGH — James Robert Ferrante, 72, of Moultonborough, joined his Lord July 6, surrounded by his loved ones. James shared God's love as a kind, loving and resourceful man of faith. He will be remembered for his selfless service of others, fierce independence, sense of humor, smile and love for adventure.
James was born on Aug. 19, 1950, in Arlington, Massachusetts, to Constance and John Ferrante. He grew up as the middle child with his two brothers, Jack and Tom. James married his wife, Helen, and together raised six children and built their businesses.
James, a career master plumber, founded Ferrante Plumbing and Heating, Center Harbor Dock & Pier, Super Dock Products and later in 1996 Harbor Scoops Ice Cream Shop. James was a hardworking man, who would always find a way to get the job done. He retired in 2020 and enjoyed spending time on his porch by the lake with family and tending to his plants and many projects.
James’ foundation for life was anchored by his love of Christ. Although he possessed an incredible work ethic, James had an adventurous spirit, taking his family on vacations, boating, skiing, riding his motorcycle, snow skiing and snowmobiling. He remained deeply involved in faith-based activities to include youth education, administering communion, and serving communion at Golden View Nursing Home, on behalf of St. Charles of Borromeo Catholic Church. James was a lifelong supporter of his God, community, to include the Knights of Columbus.
James is survived by his wife of 53 years, Helen; and six children, John Ferrante and significant other Rhonda, Charles Ferrante and wife Amy; his daughters, Helene-Marie Collins and husband Garrett, Cheryl Rollins and husband Patrick, Terri Moore and fiancé Bill, and Jamie Cullen and husband Charlie; predeceased son, James R. Ferrante Jr.; and his 14 grandchildren, Katie, Sean, Gavin, Emma, Lincoln, Riley, Lola, Mia, Brooke, Blake, Gabe, Brynn, Mckenna and Tate; as well as his brothers, Jack and Tom Ferrante. He will be remembered as a loving father, husband, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.
Visitation will be held at Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Hwy, Meredith, from 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 12.
Family and friends are invited to join in celebrating James’ life at a funeral service to be held on June 13, at 10 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 300 NH Route 25, Meredith.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Ferrante family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.