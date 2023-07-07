James R. Ferrante

 James R. Ferrante 

MOULTONBOROUGH — James Robert Ferrante, 72, of Moultonborough, joined his Lord July 6, surrounded by his loved ones. James shared God's love as a kind, loving and resourceful man of faith. He will be remembered for his selfless service of others, fierce independence, sense of humor, smile and love for adventure.

James was born on Aug. 19, 1950, in Arlington, Massachusetts, to Constance and John Ferrante. He grew up as the middle child with his two brothers, Jack and Tom. James married his wife, Helen, and together raised six children and built their businesses.

