LACONIA — James (Jimmy) D. Darrell, 65, of Laconia, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Monday, November 2, 2020, at the Concord Hospice House following a courageous 2 1/2 year battle with cancer.
Jimmy was born in Glen Cove, NY, October 14,1955, to the late Kenneth A. Darrell Jr. and Joan A. Darrell. Prior to his retirement Jimmy worked as a Life Skills Mentor for the Brain Injured at NeuroRestorative in Belmont.
A man of many adventures, he tried his hand as a business manager with his dad in the music business, working as a ship's mate on a casino boat in Florida, construction, sheetrock as well in plastering, a hotel manager in Las Vegas, finally returning to New Hampshire then attending technical school to work in social services. At best he loved working outdoors, landscaping and cultivating beautiful natural habitats on his property, hiking mountains, family reunions and a good sense of humor telling stories with family and friends.
Jimmy put his hand in writing two books about his childhood imaginations based on his curiosity of factual history of the families that had lived in abandoned houses in Gilmanton, NH, where he summered throughout his childhood. In his adult life he also studied and researched the Darrell Family Tree and other history of the United States and everybody knew him as Uncle History.
He loved and cared about all his family including his mother and father's side of the family. Loved by all of his cousins, nieces and nephews of the family, he will always live in their memories as kind and caring, willing to help, a man of honesty, great strength and self determination.
Jimmy is survived by his siblings, Kenneth Darrell of Merrimack, Douglas Darrell of Barnstead, Susan Hodgkins and husband Peter of Laconia, and Robert Darrell of Bow; 13 nieces and nephews; and 12 grand-nieces and nephews; and several cousins that were like brothers and sisters to him.
A private celebration of Jimmy’s life will be held at the convenience of the family. Those who wish to make a memorial contribution in Jimmy’s name may do so to the Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301.
