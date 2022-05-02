Jacqueline Nikolais, 89

GILFORD — Jacqueline "Jackie" (Lowe) Nikolais, 89, of Liberty Hill Road, passed on to be with her beloved husband, John, on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Concord Hospital-Laconia, with family by her side.
Jackie was born on May 3, 1932 in Houlton, ME, the daughter of Charles and Helen (Goodell) Lowe.
She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in West Hartford, CT, and New Britain, CT Teacher's College. She then went on to teach first grade in Wethersfield, CT in 1952 at a YMCA.
She met her future husband, John Nikolais, at a ballroom dance class in Bristol, CT. They danced happily together for 61 years. John predeceased Jackie on September 17, 2016. She was greatly blessed with a loving family and many friends.
Jackie loved doing crafts. Her hobbies include sewing, cooking, fashion, making no-face dolls, and miniature garden scenes. She loved to smile and beamed when the smiles returned.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Nikolais) Payette and her husband RJ of Northport, FL, and their children, Jason Brooks of Littleton, Brittany Sulham of Northport, FL, and Joshua Sulham of Bethlehem; her sons, John Nikolais Jr. of Laconia, and his children, Karla Lutz and her husband Jeff and their children, Jeff Jr., Abrianna and Jadyn, and Bruce Nikolais and his wife Kelly (Jarvi) of Laconia, and their children, Bruce Nikolais Jr. of Savannah, GA, and his children Skylar and Taylor, and Dana and his wife Michelle of Bristol, and their child Aiden, and her sister Susan DeRosa of Baltimore, MD.
There will be no services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
