WENTWORTH — Irene I. “Oma” Deutsch, 84, of Wentworth, died May 19, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born in Bronx, New York on August 8, 1937, she was the daughter of Frank and Gertrude (Schossow) Gadak.
Irene grew up in Manhattan and moved to Wentworth in 1966. During the mid-80s, she moved to Gaithersburg, Maryland and returned to Wentworth.
Irene worked as a secretary for several places during her life including, Holderness Boys School, Plymouth State College, IBM, and retired from Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Irene was a communicant of Holy Trinity Parish in Plymouth. She was a member of the Pemi Baker Senior Citizens Club.
Irene enjoyed gardening, reading, camping and the outdoors. She especially loved spending time with her family and her dog.
Irene is survived by her children, Therese “Teri” C.D. Linden and her husband Calvin of Ashland, Michael C. Deutsch and his wife Roseanne of Snohomish WA., Maria C.D. Young and her husband Richard of Wentworth; her grandchildren, Andrew Cilley, Nicholas Cilley, Christopher Cilley, Nathan Linden, Jonathan Linden, Shaun Young, Eric Young, Jenna Deutsch; her great-grandchild, Cole Cilley; two nieces and a nephew; and her dog, Cate.
Calling hours will be held in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Tuesday, May 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish St. Matthews Church, School St., on Wednesday, May 25 at 10 a.m. The Rev. Leo LeBlanc, pastor, will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow in Eastside Cemetery, Eastside Road, Wentworth.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NH Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH. 03246 or https://nhhumane.org.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the Deutsch family with their arrangements. For more, go to, www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
