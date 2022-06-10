LACONIA — Howard “Butch” Philip Chase, 79, of County Drive, died on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Belknap County Nursing Home, Laconia.
Howard was born on February 23, 1943 in Lincoln, son of the late Howard Austin Chase and Cecelia C. (Boucher) Liberty.
Howard graduated from Lincoln High School in 1962 and spent many of his early years at what he called his second home, Crotched Mountain. He enjoyed annual family picnics, loved spending time at Weirs during Motorcycle Week where he sold tickets for the Elks Carnival, and watched all the bikers. One day, while selling tickets, he expressed, “One day I am going to get on one, and take a ride.”
Howard loved watching fireworks. He loved his family and their times together. Howard would spend time going to schools, teaching the children about handicapped people, and the children wrote letters expressing their love. He would buy newspapers from the Laconia Citizen, and manually push his wheelchair from room to room offering a newspaper to the hospital patients. Howard had special friends who took him to London, Red Sox games, and other places he loved.
Howard is survived by the family of his late brother, Gene Chase Sr. and sister-in-law Evon Ingalls, which include his niece Betty Brown, nephew Gene Chase Jr., godson George Chase and nephew John Chase, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Howard was the last of the Chase bloodline. He was predeceased by his parents, Howard Austin Chase and Cecelia Liberty Chase, his grandparents, his brothers Robert and Gene Chase Sr., a niece Linda Chase Poitras and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Calling Hour will be held Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the Calling Hour at 11:00 a.m., also at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Riverside Cemetery, Lincoln, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
