LACONIA — Helen "Ginger" Jackson, 96, of Benton Drive, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Ginger was born on October 11, 1924, in Lewiston, ME, the daughter of Raymond and Mildred (LaPlain) Dennis.
She was an avid roller and ice skater. She loved to square dance with her husband. She loved music and had a beautiful singing voice, and as a young woman performed in various companies. She was a wonderful seamstress and enjoyed traveling. She found joy in her pet cats and enjoyed compiling pictures of them in scrapbooks.
Ginger is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Richard Jackson. In addition to her parents, Ginger is predeceased by her daughter, Donna A. Schwinck, who lived in Ventura, CA, and an older brother, Elmer (Al) Dennis.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Helen's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 166 S. River Road #210, Bedford, NH 03110 or to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
There will be no services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
