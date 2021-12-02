MEREDITH — Harry A. Welch Sr. of Meredith, passed away quietly and peacefully, with his loving wife by his side, in his home on Sunday, November 14, 2021 , at the age of 87.
He was born in Lancaster, NH, on August 20, 1934, to Raymond E. Welch Sr. (Station Agent for the Boston & Maine Rail Road) and Wyoma (Witham) Welch (daughter of a Methodist Minister). Harry came from humble beginnings, the youngest of five siblings, he grew up in Littleton, NH.
Throughout high school he studied acting, working at the local movie theater as an usher and performing on the Summer Stock Theater Circuit. In 1954 he enlisted into the U. S. Air Force. He was selected to attend the Aviation Cadet Training Program, graduating with a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant and earning his wings in navigation. He spent the rest of his career flying in aerial refuelers with the Strategic Air Command (SAC). He completed six combat tours in South East Asia during the Vietnam War almost all with Young Tiger Task Force, refueling and supporting the tactical aircraft in the region. He and his crew were given credit for saving five aircraft and seven aircrew members although the unofficial total was much higher. The rest of his career was filled with global missions and exercises in support of the “Cold War.” He finished as a Tanker Task Force Commander retiring in 1974. He flew 180 combat missions and is the recipient of four Air Medals, the Air Force Commendation Medal and numerous other awards and achievements.
He opened up a television and radio repair business called Tenney Mountain TV Corp., and a store named The House of Sound, both in Plymouth, NH. He eventually sold the business.
He then went to work for Winnipesaukee Flagship Corporation starting out as a deckhand and eventually retiring as Captain. He was involved in “stretching” the M/S Mount Washington when they added 25 feet to her. He worked on electrical and electronic components and was innovative in establishing policies and procedures, many of which are still used today. Captains traditionally were registered Justices of the Peace and as such he had married almost 800 couples on board the ship earning him the nickname “Marryin’ Sam.”
He had many faceted interests and a zest for life. He loved exploring the “nouns”, that is people, places and things to include nature. When he was flying around the world, he would immerse himself with the local populace learning their culture. As a leader, he had tremendous respect for the “worker bees” whether they were the airmen under his purview, the crew on his ship, or anybody that labored for a living. As a veteran, he especially admired and respected the Army and Marine Corps Infantry from his time in Vietnam. He enjoyed all music, his favorite being classical and piano. Throughout his life, he had a fascination for and would embrace the latest technology. He had many hobbies ranging from his HO gauge railroad and remote control sailing ship to skin diving, hunting, fishing, and boating. If he had spare time, he would enjoy a game of chess or cribbage. He was an avid reader, his favorites were novels about sailing ships. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Free & Accepted Masonry, Air Force Association, and several veteran organizations.
Whenever asked, he would tell you that he never had a problem in his life, he had numerous challenges and some were daunting, but never a problem and he had no regrets. He would often see the miracles in life and had incredible faith and a sense of humor that would carry him through. Navigation involves timing, a sense of direction and knowing where you are. This was something that guided him through life. He was a Boy Scout in his youth and as such, he lived his whole life following the 12 points of the Scout Law, something he had tried to instill in all of us. And he was extremely devoted to God, country, and family. This may sound cliché by today’s standards, but he was truly the embodiment of all these things.
He is predeceased by his first wife, Jimmie Dell (Hutson) Welch, and two daughters, Karen J. (Welch) Collins and Traci L. Goad. He is survived by his current wife and the love of his life, Patricia A. (Huzzey) Welch; daughter Tammy M. (Goad) Marshall; sons, Harry A. Welch Jr. and Eleanor, Kevin B. Welch, Michael T. Goad and Elisa, Sean E. Welch and Jolene; and grandsons, Richard B. Collins and Anthony J. Collins, whom he raised as his own. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many others that have become a big part of our extended family, many of whom are either veterans of or are currently serving in our armed forces, yet another testament to his legacy. He never differentiated between his own, those through marriage and the countless others who came to “adopt” him as their own “Dad.”
It has been his wish to be cremated and as such services or a Celebration of Life is to be determined at a later date. The family is formulating plans for some time in the spring when it would be more convenient for all who are interested.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.