ALTON — Harold M. Murray Jr., 67, of Alton Bay, passed away peacefully at home, August 4, 2022, after a lengthy illness from cancer.
Born February 26, 1955 in Saugus, MA, the family moved to NH in 1965.
Harold liked to go fishing and hunting, he played the guitar and also did Elvis impressions.
Predeceased by his father, Harold M. Murray, Sr.; brothers, Ronald Murray and Richard Murray; and nephewm Brandon Angell.
Survived by his mother, Mary Murray of Alton; brother, James Murray of Mississippi; sister, Donna Angell of Rhode Island; nieces and nephews, Crystal and Hunter Murray, Leeann Lamarre, Jimmy and Heather Murray Houle; aunts, Shirley Bonney, Ann Clark, Marcia Gilbert and Virginia Beck; many cousins; also great friends from Maine to Florida.
A special thanks to his friend, Tommy, for support and friendship during his illness.
There will be a Memorial Celebration for Harold to be announced at a later date. Urn interment will be at New Riverside Cemetery in Alton.
