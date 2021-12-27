Harold E.  Abbott, 88

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Harold "Red" Earnest Abbott, 88, of Mount Dora, FL, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021.
Born in Lewiston, Maine, on April 1, 1933, and adopted by Vera G. and Edward O. Abbott, he lived in Maine and New Hampshire until moving to Florida in 2006. Harold served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and received an honorable discharge in February 1957. As a lifelong lover of everything automotive, he owned and operated the Auto East automobile dealership in Gilford, NH.
In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing with his children, playing the guitar, and was a member of the Laconia Country Club, making friends and business deals on the golf course, and flying in his private plane. He also always enjoyed spending time near or on the water.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Linda A. Abbott of Mount Dora, FL; two sons, Paré Bentley Abbott, Russell Robert Abbott and his wife Nancy, and a daughter, Elizabeth Rosemary Bissonnette and her husband Peter, all from New Hampshire; three step-daughters, Rachel Renée Lammers of Kamloops, BC, Canada, Jennifer Lynn Lammers of St. Catharines, ON, Canada, Meagan Maria Mowry and her husband John of Savannah, GA; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private celebration of life service will be held. Private interment will be held at Lakeside Memory Gardens, Eustis, FL. Online Guestbook is available at www.hardenpauli.com
Arrangements are by Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis, FL.
