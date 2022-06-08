Harlan F. Ranger, 85

MILFORD, Del. — Harlan Francis Ranger, 85, known to most as Sam, passed away at his home in Milford, DE, on June 6, 2022. He was born in Lewiston, Maine on January 28, 1937 to the late Hazel B. (Chandler) Ranger and the late Otto Willie Ranger. He grew up in both Dryden, Maine and Sebago Lake, Maine before joining the U.S. Air Force in 1957. He served at both Eglin AFB, Florida and Howard AFB, Panama. He was also a member of the Army National Guard Reserve out of Massachusetts. He worked as a master car mechanic at Texaco in Tewksbury, MA and as a gas truck driver for Exxon at the Greater Boston Everett Terminal before retiring.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ann (Birch) Ranger whom he was married to for 45 years. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Howard Ranger (87) and Mattie Marco (90).
He leaves behind seven children, Eddie Farris of Florida, Bobby Ranger of California, Annette Reichenbach of Arizona, Danny Ranger of Delaware, Michelle Zerber of Ohio, Howard Zerber of Ohio and Michael Ranger of New Hampshire.
He was a loving grandfather of 17 grandchildren and a proud great-grandfather of eight great-grandchildren.
During his life, Sam was hardworking starting at a very young age and loved serving his country. He met his love Carol through a dating ad in the newspaper and they spent their lives together in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Delaware. He loved his family fiercely, was an avid dog lover, always donated his time and money to help others, loved visiting his friends in his hometowns of both NH and DE, enjoyed his daily cup of black coffee at the River Lights Cafe, collected anything and everything, found happiness in receiving junk mail, sought out a good yard sale, snuck candy into the hospital almost every time and was almost always telling a joke.
He defied all odds to live a long 85 years; battling against congenital heart failure, diabetes, prostate and lung cancer. He was a fighter and he was loved by so many. Now he can rest in peace at the side of our Lord.
The Bible says, ‘if you get to live 70 years, anything else is a blessing from God.’ God gave Sam an extra 15 years to spread his love to his family and friends.
Private services are being planned. Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
