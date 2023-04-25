WENTWORTH — Dr. Grace Morth Fraser, who lived a full life as a researcher, teacher, sibling and spouse, died April 10, at her home in Wentworth. She was 76.

Grace, an adventurer from the beginning, was born on March 13, 1947, in a North Dakota blizzard as her father, L.J. "Spitz" Morth, and mother, Leota, raced to the hospital in Fargo, 55 miles away from home. The trip was interrupted two times. He stopped by the side of the road and tried to flag down other motorists because Leota began labor. When no one stopped, L.J. expertly delivered his daughter, though he had never done such a thing before. Then, 1 mile farther in the wind and snow, the car blew a tire. L.J. fixed the flat, checked his passengers and resumed driving. Since he had handled the trip so far, L.J and his wife and baby walked into the emergency room at St. John’s Hospital rather than wait to be wheeled in by hospital staff.

