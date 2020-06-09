GILFORD — Grace Linda (Giuffrida) Herbert passed away peacefully at the age of 75, on Monday, June 8, 2020.
Grace was born on March 31, 1945 in Lowell, Massachusetts. The daughter of the late Domenico and Virginia (Dyment) Giuffrida. She was married for 52 years to her beloved Husband Wayne who predeceased her in 2017.
She is survived by her 3 children: Scott Herbert of Gilmanton, Matthew Herbert of Gilford and Kathryn Dawson of Laconia; Two brothers Donald Giuffrida and Philip Giuffrida; and one sister Gail Rawnsley of Massachusetts; 5 grandchildren: Julianna Herbert, Maia Heller, Caitlin Herbert, Addison Herbert, and Alice Dawson; and many nieces and nephews.
Grace moved to her beloved “haunted” house in Gilford in 1973. Shortly thereafter she established her childcare. Over the following 40 years, she helped mold and shape hundreds if not thousands of local children. She loved and cared for every one of them like they were her own.
Grace found solace and was able to recharge her own batteries through her love of baking. She baked something almost every day of her life. She loved to share her culinary creations with friends and family (and the childcare kids).
Grace loved her community too. She was president of the Lakes Region Professional Daycare Providers, which was pivotal in transforming the childcare industry in the state of NH. She was president of the Nursery Guild for many years. She also served on the Gilford Old Home Day committee, and was a member of ELO (Enhanced Life Options).
Grace touched many, many people over the years, always with a compassionate and helping hand. Her generosity and love seemed to be boundless. She will be missed.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH, using the Carriage House entrance, with 10 guests allowed in the Funeral Home at a time. Social Distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
A Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Burial will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Gilford.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to wilkinsonbeane.com.
