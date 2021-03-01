LACONIA — Grace Bowie, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the Laconia Center, 175 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH.
She leaves behind Raymond, her loving husband of 72 years. They enjoyed numerous adventures during their 75 years together.
She was a devoted mom to her predeceased son, Ray Jr. She leaves behind her daughters, Linda and her partner Bob, and Paula and her husband Danny. She adored her grandchildren, Cheri, Angela, Aaron, Noel, Shannon, and Mark; and she found great joy in her great-grandchildren, Cal, Kendall, Colin, Skyler, Ash, Matthew, Daniel, and Zoey. We all will miss her greatly!
Besides her love of child caring, friendships, gardening, and entertaining, she nurtured her talents in so many ways over the years, including as seamstress, cake decorator, floral designer, quilter, tole tray painter, and jewelry maker.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Grace's name to the First United Methodist Church, 18 Wesley Way, Gilford, New Hampshire 03249.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
