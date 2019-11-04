BELMONT — George R. “Butch” Blaisdell Jr., age 75, beloved husband of MaryLou (Boutwell) Blaisdell, died on Nov. 3, 2019, at their home, with his family by his side.
He was born in Woburn, Massachusetts, on Jan. 3, 1944, a son of the late George R. and Katherine V. (Meade) Blaisdell, and lived in Wilmington and Billerica, Massachusetts before moving to Belmont, New Hampshire, 20 years ago.
Butch proudly served in the U.S. Navy and retried as a mechanic from the Gillette Corp. (Andover Division) in 1999 after 32 years.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Laurie Blaisdell of Belmont; two sons, John Blaisdell and his wife, Maria, of Billerica, Massachusetts, and Philip Blaisdell and his wife, Lori, of Pelham; and three grandchildren, Nicole, J.J., and Lexi. He is also survived by four sisters, Nancy McKinnon and her husband, Dave, of Milford, Norma Aberle and her husband, Dave, of Wilmington, Massachusetts, AnneMarie Hadley and her husband, Rick, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and Mary Bergenheim and her husband, Carl, of Summerfield, Florida; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son, Thomas Blaisdell, and his sister, Patsy Pini, and her husband, Dennis, of Florida.
The funeral will be on Thursday, Nov. 7, from the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Road, Billerica, Massachusetts, at 9 a.m. There will be a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church, Billerica, Massachusetts, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Burial will be in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Assn., 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
