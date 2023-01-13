PLYMOUTH — George A. Lane, 66, a lifelong resident of the Plymouth and North Woodstock area, died on Jan. 7, after a sudden illness.
Born in North Woodstock on May 12, 1956, to Gertrude (Gagnon) and George Lane, he grew up and enjoyed the woods and water and mountain country surrounding his home with his late siblings, Hank, Kip, and Carol.
On Jan. 15, 1977, he married Dianne (Drake) Lane and the two enjoyed almost 47 years together, mostly in the Plymouth area.
Educated in the Woodstock schools, Lane worked in the mills of Lincoln before going on his own to work in small engine repair and sales.
For the past 20 years, he provided property maintenance to homeowners in the region and took great pride in his work to make their properties better.
Known for his love of cars, specifically hot rods and muscle cars, he owned a few. He and Dianne enjoyed traveling to car shows and going to yard sales, and was always thrilled with making a good deal.
The two enjoyed Sunday drives around New England's countryside, visiting friends and dining out along the way.
In his earlier years, he enjoyed fishing with his father, especially at Elbow Pond in North Woodstock, and camping on his family's property on the Squam River in Ashland.
A lover of animals, George enjoyed his own pets and visits from neighboring pets. He always had dog treats in his vehicle to share.
He especially enjoyed his forever-loyal yellow Lab, "Honey."
Known for his kindness and generosity, particularly for families struggling financially, George was a big supporter of the Toys for Tots program and was recently recognized by the Bank of New Hampshire in Campton as an "angel" for providing gifts for many children, whose requests were on the bank branch's Christmas tree.
In addition to his wife, Dianne, he leaves several nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service, but graveside services are being planned for the spring at the family's cemetery plot in North Woodstock.
Donations in his name can be made to a charity of one's choice.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, serving the Pemi-Baker Valley. To leave a condolence, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
