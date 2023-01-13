George A. Lane, 66

George A. Lane, 66

PLYMOUTH — George A. Lane, 66, a lifelong resident of the Plymouth and North Woodstock area, died on Jan. 7, after a sudden illness.

Born in North Woodstock on May 12, 1956, to Gertrude (Gagnon) and George Lane, he grew up and enjoyed the woods and water and mountain country surrounding his home with his late siblings, Hank, Kip, and Carol.

