Gaylen J. Sawyer, 85

LACONIA — Gaylen John Sawyer, 85, of Old North Main Street, Laconia, passed away after a period of declining health on Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center in Laconia.
Gaylen was born on May 1, 1936 in Fairfield, ME, the son of Adrian and Georgianne (Hodgson) Sawyer.
Gaylen served in the US Coast Guard from 1956-1960 as a ship engine man. After being honorably discharged, Gaylen worked for Brewer’s Dairy, his wife Janet’s family dairy, in Augusta, ME.
Gaylen and Janet moved their family to Nashua, NH, where Gaylen worked as an Operations Manager for AT&T for 33 years before retiring in 1996.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, and restoring vintage cars.
Gaylen is survived by his sons, Steven J. Sawyer and his fiancée Beth, of Concord, Jeffrey F. Sawyer, and his fiancée Stephanie, of Laconia, and Shawn M. Sawyer and his wife Deanna, of Nashua; his daughter, Laurie A. Sawyer of Laconia; his 11 grandchildren, Benjamin Sawyer, Autumn Sawyer and her fiancé Chris Hudon; Cole Sawyer, Nathan Sawyer, Nicole Sawyer, Michael Sawyer and his wife Shannon, Shannyn Burns, Jacob Burns, Patrick Sawyer, Amy Herb and her husband Jason; Jonathan Sawyer and his partner Elizabeth; his nine great-grandchildren; and one niece, Sandi Cullen and her husband Tom of MA. In addition to his parents, Gaylen is predeceased by his loving wife Janet (Brewer) Sawyer, who passed away September 20, 2021; his brother Warren Sawyer; and his sister Colleen Jacobson.
A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Gaylen at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
