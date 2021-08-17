Gary W. Teixeira, 47

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, Gary W. Teixeira passed away at the age of 47.
Gary is survived by his loving mother, Jean Lambert, whom he had a very close bond with; his five children, Megan, Riley, Brady, Autumn and Amelia; his sisters and brother, Traci, Lindsey, Melissa and Joe Jr.; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
First and foremost, Gary was known for his huge heart and the love and loyalty he had for his family and friends. Gary enjoyed numerous sports, including soccer and snowboarding, and was naturally good at all of them. He loved McDonald’s, and, to make his niece laugh, he may have ‘accidentally’ ordered a whopper at the McDonald’s drive-thru once. Gary was an avid sports fan, and loved the Patriots so much that he named his son after his favorite quarterback. Gary’s favorite pastimes include family gatherings, fishing, drawing, video games, coffee, spicy food, and the occasional Coors Light. Gary was known for his dance moves, specifically ‘The Running Man,’ and his talent for quoting random movie lines, ‘everything floats down here.’
Gary brought a smile to each life he touched, he was a kind and gentle soul that would have given anybody the shirt off his back. The world has lost a unique man that will forever hold a special place in his family's heart.
The family is hosting a celebration of life this Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. For details and/or to express condolences please email letscelebrategary@gmail.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.