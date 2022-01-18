Gary M. Schmitz, 74

LACONIA — With great sadness we share that Gary Matthews Schmitz, 74, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Gary was born on September 22, 1947 in Saint Paul, MN, the son of Ambrose and Geraldine (Zaccardi) Schmitz.
He was a graduate of South Saint Paul High School and served in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant with the Strategic Air Command (SAC) 42nd Bomb Wing and Field Maintenance Squadron at Loring Air Force Base from 1966-1970. He worked on the flight line repairing B52 Bombers and KC135 Tankers.
His career started with New England Telephone until he retired in 2001 from Verizon. Our family would joke he was the busiest retiree. He was a car enthusiast and was proud he owned more cars than his years. Above and beyond cars, some of his favorite things were cruising and family gatherings.
Gary is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Barbara (Gagnon) Schmitz of Laconia; his three daughters (his "angels") and their spouses whom he lovingly called his sons, Lesa Miller and her husband Marc of Hopkinton, Amy Schmitz-Michaud and her husband Guy of Manchester, and Jill Larivee and her husband Victor of Londonderry. He is also survived by his sister Linda Swanson and her husband David of Webster, WI; many sister and brother-in-laws; nieces; nephews; and step-grandchildren. Gary is predeceased by his parents.
On behalf of Gary's wishes, a private family service will be held.
Burial will be held in the spring with full military honors at the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make a memorial donation, please donate to Dana Farber-Jimmy Fund, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA, 02284-9168.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association and his oncology team at Dana Farber for the exceptional care and compassion shown to him.
"All heroes don't wear capes." You will be forever missed.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
