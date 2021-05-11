Gary Charles Nelson, 79, died at home surrounded by his family on January 23, 2021. He was born in Rutland, Vermont on March 20, 1941. He was the son of William and Mary (Houston) Nelson. Gary moved to Plymouth at a young age, attending Plymouth Elementary School, he then relocated to California with his family, returning to New Hampshire in 1965.
Gary was employed for many years with E.D. Swett Construction, Beck & Bellucci, and Reed and Reed Construction. He also worked for Anheuser Busch, stocking their coolers at Hannaford. Gary enjoyed scratch tickets, taking his dog Maddie for walks, dancing in the garage with his grandkids and most of all spending time with his family.
He was predeceased by his parents and two siblings, brother, Robert Nelson and sister, Judy Foote.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janet Barney Nelson of Plymouth; his daughters, Tina Kelly (Jeff) and Angie Avery (Randy) both of Plymouth, and Dianna Nelson (Mike Vachon) of Ashland; his eight grandchildren, Katie, Courtney(Mike) and Kenady (Cody) Kelly, Travis (Megan) and Cody Avery (Rebecalyn), Nick, Ben, and Andy Vachon. He has one great-grandson, Oriyus Kelly Aristil. He is also survived by his brother, Kip (Polly) Nelson of Pembroke Massachusetts; sisters-in-law, Alice (Mike) Anderson and Sally Coutu; God-daughter, Sara Anderson (Scott) and son, Cam; and several more nieces and nephews.
Walk through calling hours were held at the Dupuis Funeral Home 11 Hill Avenue in Ashland on Sunday, February 7th from 1 to 4 p.m. Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday May 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Green Grove Cemetery, Main Street, in Ashland.
Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is handling arrangements. For more information go to dupuisfuneralhome.com
