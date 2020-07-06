Gary Cleveland Dunstan, 76, of Thornton, died June 27, 2020 at Concord Hospital, Concord, NH.
Born in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, on November 20, 1943, he was the son of Warren and Frances (Budd) Dunstan.
Gary grew up in Monteagle, NB and attended Monteagle Schools. He came to the US in 1964, following in his brother’s footsteps. Drafted into the Army, he served in the US Army National Guards. He loved the USA, but was always a Canadian at heart.
Gary was the luckiest man to have found and married his wife, Virginia (Uhlman). Having just celebrated their 52nd anniversary he’d say she was lucky, but we all know the truth. They settled in Thornton and raised their two children; Christopher Dunstan and Melissa Levin. Gary LOVED his four grandchildren Alex, Calvin, Carl, and Madeleine.
Gary worked as a Master Electrician for many years, and spearheaded the creation of Sirius System Cable TV, now Spectrum, bringing cable TV to the rural areas of the Pemi-Baker River Valley.
When Gary first came to New Hampshire he found community in the local softball and hockey leagues. He enjoyed playing guitar with friends, stock car racing in Rumney, and camping with his “Camp Family.”
An avid hunter and fisherman, he looked forward to his yearly hunting trips to the Dungarvan in the Miramichi region of New Brunswick with his son, brothers, and childhood friends.
Gary was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law Lynn & Audrey Dunstan and his brother, Dale Dunstan.
Gary is survived by his wife Virginia L. (Uhlman) Dunstan; his children, Christopher G. Dunstan, of Holderness, Melissa A. Levin and her husband David of Thornton; his grandchildren, Alexandra Dunstan, Calvin Dunstan, Carl Levin, Madeleine Levin, his brother, James Dunstan and his wife Betty of Thornton; his sister, Brenda Geldart and her husband Leighton of Sandy Hook, Manitoba; his sister-in-law Madeline Dunstan of Petitcodiac, New Brunswick; many nieces, and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held in the Mad River Cemetery, Thornton. The Rev. Cynthia Petrie, co-pastor of the Campton Congregational Church, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, Gary’s family has asked for donations to be made to the Campton-Thornton Firemen’s Association for all the care and support they gave Gary over the years.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
