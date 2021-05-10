Gale Dianne (Brown) Melanson Boswell, born October 10, 1939, to Midge and Trapper Brown, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2021.
Growing up, Gale attended local schools and was enrolled at Plymouth State Teachers College. She always wanted to be a teacher. Despite not receiving her diploma, she found other opportunities to pursue her passion.
Gale had a diverse employment career; she was never one to turn down work. She loved driving the school bus, working in the barn with horses, the Dairy Joy, Rheinhardt’s GMC, Santa’s Village, McDonalds, and many others. Work to Gale, was more than just getting a job done. She took pride in whatever she did, big or small. Gale always found a way to teach lessons to others that carried over into everyday life.
Although Gale truly had four children of her own, she shared her heart with all children. She built lifelong connections as far away as Slovakia. She was a great mentor, a dedicated friend, and an advocate for the underdog.
Gale knew the importance of family. Her door was always open. She was there for anyone whether it was to provide a meal or her infamous donuts, a place to sleep, or an ear to listen. She was there for guidance and to ensure that you felt loved. She was not afraid to tell you when you were wrong nor did she tolerate whining. Gale did not believe in being bored, she could always find a project for you.
Gale had a love of animals and cared for them throughout her life. She often shared stories of her time riding her horses. She always had at least one dog at her side.
In addition to her parents, Gale was predeceased by her husband, Elwin, in 1987; her son, Tommy, in 1990; and her second husband, Edward in 2020.
Gale leaves behind her children, Christine Patridge (John), Steven Melanson (Kathy), and Mary-Jane Melanson (Billy), all of Holderness, NH; daughter-in-law, Connie Melanson; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brother, Rick Brown; nieces, nephews, and friends she’s made along the way.
The family would like to extend our appreciation to the staff at Forest View Manor and especially those at Golden View Health Care Center, for the care and compassion they provided.
In honor of Gale, please consider making a donation in her memory to the charity or your choice.
