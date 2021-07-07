Frank J. Pescinski, age 86, a longtime resident of Hill, died peacefully on July 4, at home, surrounded by his devoted wife of 55 years, Judi, and his loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Frank was born in Franklin on July 2, 1935, the son of Joseph G. Pescinski and Emmerina Mercier Pescinski. He was predeceased by his younger brother Dickie and his older brother Joe.
His six children are first born, Debbie Pescinski Sturgeon and her partner Kevin, Mark Pescinski, Jim Pescinski, Brett Pescinski and wife Cheryl, Cindi Pescinski Styles and husband John, Melody Pescinski Fowler and husband Scott. His grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, are Christine Zaimes and husband Ben, Seth Sturgeon and wife Nikki, Nicole Pescinski Scaranari and husband Mike Scaranari, Tyler Pescinski and wife Sarah, Jessica Pescinski Lankford and husband Dustin, Hunter Pescinski, Jade Pescinski, Summer Pescinski, Katarina Ann Styles Nyhan and husband Graham, Ryan Styles and Isabella Fowler. He was further blessed by six great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Luke, Shane, Sadie, Kali and Shelby.
Frank was an avid hunter and fisherman all his life and his happiest times were spent at his hunting lodge on Tucker Mountain, hunting with all his sons, daughters, sons-in-law, grandsons, grandsons-in-law, granddaughters and close friends.
Frank was a hard worker and worked all his life from age 15 to 80. As an industrial painter with his own company, Pescinski Industrial Painting, he had all six children working for him at one time or another — sandblasting and painting high-rise structural steel towers, silos, water tanks, power plants and all manner of bridges, including Quechee Gorge, while his wife ran the business side of the company.
Frank served his country in the National Guard and the Reserve as a sergeant, earning badges as a sharpshooter.
Out of all the vacations he enjoyed, his favorite was Maui, and he always hoped to go back yet again one more time.
A private celebration of Frank’s life will be held Saturday, July 10, at 1 p.m., for close friends and family.
