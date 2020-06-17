LACONIA — Frank J. “Butch” Camaione, 58, passed from this life after his battle with cancer on Saturday, June 13th, 2020. His loving family was at his side.
While originally from Elmhurst, New York, Frank moved to Laconia, New Hampshire with his family in October 1998.
Franks passions were the New York Yankees, cooking, comic book art, rock concerts, movies and drawing with his grandson, Isaiah. He was a boy scout, groundskeeper, and postman. He was an avid comic book collector and a music collector with a music library of over 20,000 songs. One of his greatest pleasures was preparing meals for his family. Frank loved spending time with his family going on weekend trips to NYC to visit his old neighborhood, lifelong friends and stopping at his favorite pizzeria "Rosa's" to get a "slice & a coke." He took his grandchildren to every Marvel & DC movie that came out and they would spend hours discussing them afterwards.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Evelyn (Garcia) Camaione; his son Anthony Camaione; his daughter Genesis Sabina; his grandchildren Isaiah Sabina, Beya Sabina and Blanca Sabina; his sister Ann Graf of Concord and her husband Fred Goodnow; his sister Carol Bobe of Washingtonville, New York and her husband Mike Bobe; his brother Stephen Sordelline of New City, New York and his wife Patricia Sordelline; his nephews, Michael Bobe and Brandon Bobe of Washingtonville, New York. Frank is pre-deceased by his father Frank A. Camaione, mother Maureen Sordelline and several grandparents.
He was an amazing and loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend to all of us and he will be missed greatly.
Services will be held at a later date.
If you wish to honor Frank the family suggests a donation to the Laconia Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Rd, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to wilkinsonbeane.com.
