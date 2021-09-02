WARREN — Frank "Pete" C. Wiggin, 92, a longtime resident of Warren, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at his home after a long illness. He was born in Tilton on May 16, 1929, son of the late Andrew C. and Rose (Jundreau) Wiggin.
Pete was employed as a janitor at Stevens Mill and as a night watchman for the Tannery in Tilton for several years. Prior to his retirement he was working as a janitor at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton. He as an avid collector of anything that had to do with cows, which was evident by the many he had on display at his home.
He was predeceased by his parents; a daughter, Linda Shaw; a son, Charles Wiggin; a grandson, Jason M. Hodgdon; and by his loving wife of 36 years, Jeanette R. (Roberts) Wiggin who also died this year on January 28th.
His family includes his three daughters, Rosanna Bartlett of Bristol, Emma Shaw of Laconia and Laura Shaw of Plymouth; and also by his many grandchildren, including Tina Clark and Amy Wiggin.
According to Pete's wishes there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Warren Village Cemetery in Warren.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
