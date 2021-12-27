Francis Aloysius Irish III, 81

09-04-1940 12-21-2021
CAMPTON — Francis “Fran” Aloysius Irish III, a native of Newport, Rhode Island for 62 years, and current resident of Campton, New Hampshire, passed away on Tuesday, December 21st, 2021, at the age of 81. Fran was the husband of Linda L (Maxson) Irish for 62 years. They were high school sweethearts, married one month after graduation. He was born in Newport, RI on September 4th, 1940, the son of Frank A. Irish Jr. and Muriel (Bidlack) Irish.
Fran worked in many areas throughout his life. He started as a stock boy for the naval exchange at the Newport Naval Base, worked at McFadden car dealership and George Harrison Ford in Middletown, RI, and for the J.T. O’Connell Lumber Company in Newport, RI, to name a few. Fran retired from the Newport Bridge Authority having worked his way up from toll collector to Plaza Supervisor. Many still remember him fondly for his “cheerful smile” as they passed through the tolls.
He was a man of many talents including cooking, singing, and sports. He was famous for his potato salad, chourico, onion, pepper sandwiches, and clam chowder during camping trips with the Quahog Camping Chapter. He loved to sing the songs of Louie Armstrong, listen to the Three Tenors, and be swept away by the music from the musical Shenandoah. Fran had a strong appreciation for the arts, attending every play his grandchildren were in and even gracing the stage beside them on several occasions. Fran tried his hand at golfing, scoring two hole-in-one’s back-to-back years at the Jamestown Country Club. In addition to golf, he also enjoyed bowling and basketball, however his greatest talent was his ability to play baseball. He started playing when he was three, just old enough to hold a mitt. As a left-handed pitcher, he played throughout his school years and gained the nickname “Wild Irish Rose.” A name that stayed with him for the duration of his life. He continued to use his talent for baseball by coaching and inspiring others in the Newport, RI Little League, Babe Ruth, and Sunset League.
Fran’s family were the most important thing in his life. In addition to his wife, he is survived by sister, Julianne (Irish) Occaso and her husband John Occaso of Baltic, CT; son, Francis A. Irish IV and his wife Janet (Woodward) Irish of Chipley, FL; son, John Irish and partner Berlin Chris Larsen of Waterville Valley, NH; son, Robert Irish and his wife Pamela (Lefebvre) Irish. His beloved grandchildren, James Irish and his wife Michelle (Tessier) Irish of Woonsocket, RI; Brittany Irish of Brighton, MA; Caitlyn Irish of Thornton, NH; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Michael Irish of North Smithfield, RI; D.J and Tony Irish of Woonsocket, RI; his sister-in-law, Pamela Maxson of Newport, RI; brother-in-law, Stephen Maxson of Sturbridge, MA; nephew, Richie Sousa and wife Kim (Neronha) Sousa of Middletown, RI; niece, Amy (Occaso) Vallandingham and husband Mark Vallandingham of Franklin, CT; great-nephew, Turner Vallandingham; great-niece, Mari Vallandingham; long time special friend, Annette Jarvis of Portsmouth, RI; cousin, Kathy Morrisey Sheehy of Silver Spring, MD; and many cherished cousins throughout the country, and close friends.
He is predeceased by his parents, Frank A. Irish Jr. and Muriel (Bidlack) Irish; brothers, Bobby and Jimmy Irish; in-laws, Clark S. Maxson and Louise (Williams) Maxson; brother-in-law, Steven DeMello; sister in-law, Patricia (Bazmore) Maxson; daughter in-law, Linda (Hall) Irish.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Matthew Church, 11 School Street, Plymouth, NH on Thursday, December 30th at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, we have created a Go Fund Me page to donate to two causes that were dear to Fran’s heart, Plymouth Regional High School athletics and Raise The Curtain (Educational Theatre Collaborative and TIGER Programs).
A gathering will follow the service at Birches Hall at the Common Man Inn & Spa, 231 Main Street, Plymouth, NH at 1:00 p.m. Mask will be required at both the Mass and Gathering at Common Man Inn.
If you’d like to sign a virtual guest book, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
For donations, please find the Go Fund Me link here, https://gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-fran-irish-iii.
“My Wild Irish Rose,
the sweetest flower that grows,
you may search everywhere,
but none can compare
with my Wild Irish Rose.”
- Ollcott
