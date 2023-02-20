Frances L. Turcotte, 99

LACONIA — On Monday, Feb.20, at the age of 99, the beautiful soul of Frances Lucille Turcotte left this earthly sphere to be reunited with loved ones in everlasting life.
‘Cille was born in 1923, in Skene, Mississippi, to Augustus and Alta (Washington) Harris. Her happy memories of growing up on the farm with her family lasted a lifetime; and she always credited her good health and long life to “the Mississippi sunshine.” She earned a degree in home economics at Delta State College in Cleveland, Mississippi. She thoroughly enjoyed her college years during which she made lasting friendships, and learned skills that she would put to good use throughout her long life.
While at college, she fell in love with a young serviceman stationed at nearby Greenville Army Airfield. When Brien returned from the war, they married and settled in his hometown of Laconia. Together they designed and built a little homestead on Cotton Hill, established the Laconia Cleansers on Winter Street, began a family, and were active members of the Sacred Heart congregation. When they later moved to Gilford Avenue and sold the business, Lucille worked at various jobs to help support her family of six children. She was especially proud of her time with the IRS, where she was the “friendly face” of the Taxpayer Services Office, and enjoyed helping her customers to resolve their tax issues. Although previously always known as Lucille, she did not object when her co-workers began using her first name, and it was during these years that she also became widely known as Frances. As time permitted, she honed her many talents and artistic flair into a successful crafts business, and participated in craft fairs throughout the region. Among her many other wonderful creations, she always included an abundant supply of her much-loved little finger puppets, which put smiles on the faces of countless children over the years.
Frances was by nature a happy and loving soul, and tried her best to follow the Golden Rule, always looking for ways to improve the lives of those around her. She loved her family very much, and was always very involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She was the best Mom and Memere that anyone could ever wish for. She was an accomplished pianist, blessed with a beautiful singing voice, and she passed her love of music on to all her children. Even in her last years she remembered the old songs and would happily sing along at every opportunity. She generously shared her many skills and talents with family, friends, church and community. But most of all she was known for her kindness and her beautiful smile, which warmed all of our hearts and will never be forgotten.
Frances Lucille was predeceased by her husband Brien in 1991; and by her brother Sheldon; son, Dorian James (Jim Turcotte) and his wife Kathy; and granddaughter, Sarah West. She is survived by her brother, Jim of Columbus, Georgia; her children (and spouses): Frances West (Buck) of Meredith; Brenda Andrews of Nevada City, California; Barbara Sullivan (Kerry) of Belmont; Annette Turcotte of Melrose, Massachusetts; and Scott Turcotte of Derry. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Joshua (Michelle) West, Zachary (Heather) West, Benjamin (Elise) West, and Rebekah (Yogesh) Patel; and her great-granddaughter, Anika Patel. She will be especially missed by her niece, Lorraine Robie, who was a faithful friend to her throughout her illness.
Frances Lucille struggled for many years with Alzheimer’s disease, and for the past six years was a resident at the Belknap County Nursing Home. We can never adequately thank the staff for making her last years happy ones. She thrived under their excellent care; and the love of staff and residents alike brought much joy to her life. We would like to say a special thank you to her roommate Judy Wallace, who has been a guardian angel to Frances these past two years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m., at Saint Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia 03246.
Burial will immediately follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
To honor Frances Lucille’s memory, be kind to one another. And cherish and protect our precious county nursing home, where Love in Action is practiced every day.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
