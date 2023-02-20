Frances L. Turcotte, 99

Frances L. Turcotte, 99

LACONIA — On Monday, Feb.20, at the age of 99, the beautiful soul of Frances Lucille Turcotte left this earthly sphere to be reunited with loved ones in everlasting life.

‘Cille was born in 1923, in Skene, Mississippi, to Augustus and Alta (Washington) Harris. Her happy memories of growing up on the farm with her family lasted a lifetime; and she always credited her good health and long life to “the Mississippi sunshine.” She earned a degree in home economics at Delta State College in Cleveland, Mississippi. She thoroughly enjoyed her college years during which she made lasting friendships, and learned skills that she would put to good use throughout her long life.

