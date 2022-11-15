Fernand J. Morency, 100

FRANKLIN — Fernand J. Morency "Fern," 100, of Franklin, died at NH Veterans Home on Nov. 12, 2022.
He was born in Franklin on June 23, 1922, the son of Octave and Emelie (St. Pierre) Morency.
He was a lifelong Franklin resident and graduated from Franklin High School in 1941.
Mr. Morency served in the U.S. Army medical corps during World War II in the South Pacific, India, and Burma. Following his military service, he worked for Scoot & William in Laconia, the former Shephard Wholesale Groceries in Franklin, Tilton Dress Shop, from where he retired in 1985.
He enjoyed bird watching and was a member of the Audubon Society. Fern also liked woodworking and reading. He was a member of the former Knights of Columbus Fr. AJ Timon Council and was a communicant of St. Paul Church. His wife, Pauline (Gagnon) Morency, died in 2008 after 58 years of marriage.
Fern is survived by family members including his children, Jeanne Auger of Tilton, Francis Morency of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and Mary Morency and her husband William Perry of Concord; five grandchildren, Scott Auger, Sarah Satchetta, Brian Perry, Peter Morency and Emily Morency; six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Pierre and Paul; and his sister, Jeannette.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November. 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Church, School St., Franklin. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in Franklin.
Donations in memory of Mr. Morency may be made to The Tripp Center, 12 Rowell Drive, Franklin, NH 03235.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhome.com.
