NEW HAMPTON — Ethel Dell Schofield, 83, died on April 21, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Plymouth, NH on July 21, 1936 and was the daughter of Donald E. and Charlotte (Patterson) Kelley.
Ethel was a lifelong resident of New Hampton. She attended the Plaisted one room School House in New Hampton and was a graduate of Ashland High School in 1954.
She was married to Lucian Schofield Sr. on December 17, 1955 and shared 61 years of marriage with him.
She was a Member of Squam Lake Grange, Ashland United Methodist Church, Ashland Rebekah Lodge and was a 4-H Teacher.
She was predeceased by her husband Lucian Sr., and her son Donald Schofield.
She is survived by her daughter Teresa Steele and husband Dell Steele; son, Lucian Schofield Jr. and wife Kathy Schofield, son, Maurice Schofield and wife Pamela Schofield; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Hazelton; and a few cousins.
She enjoyed the farm life and had a wonderful green thumb with flowers and anything you could grow. Snowmobiling and watching her outside birds brought her happiness. Visiting with family, friends and grandchildren always made her and everyone that she was with smile!
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20th in the Green Grove Cemetery, Main Street in Ashland. Dupuis Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. For more information go to: Dupuisfuneralhome.com
