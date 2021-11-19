MEREDITH — Errol S. Chase, 82, of Meredith, NH, passed away on November 17, 2021. Errol passed peacefully with his children by his side.
Born June 24, 1939 to father Carl Arthur Chase and mother Marion Watson Chase of Meredith. He was the second of four children in the family. Errol was a 1957 graduate of Meredith High School, an athlete who loved basketball and was the captain of the cross-country running team. He would tell you the running was solely to get ready for basketball season and not his favorite. He attended Mount Herman Prep School in 1958 and then the University of Miami where he was majoring in Engineering, part of the water ski team and Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Hearing a call to duty Errol left U of M before graduating to join the Navy serving from 1959-1963 where he was a sonarman aboard the USS Cavalla during the Cuban Missile Crisis. His brothers served with him on the USS Cavalla. He was a Master Mason of the Masonic Temple in Meredith and earned his 50 year service pin.
Errol spent his career in the construction industry, primarily building and engineering highways and byways around New England. If there was a “back way” to get anywhere in NH, Vermont, Massachusetts or Maine he knew it by memory. He was a dedicated family man and a great storyteller. We all loved to hear him recount his youth and the adventures he had, often concluding with, “It’s been a great life.” He was a wonderful father and spectacular grandfather. He loved to gloat over his grandchildren and encourage them to do their best imparting the wisdom of why it was important to get to practice even when they may not want to. He gloated over each of them, attending their games, events and celebrating milestones.
He was an avid water skier in his youth, if you found yourself on Meredith Bay during those years you may have seen him launching himself over the jump in Meredith Bay or participating in a water ski relay race from one end of the lake to the other. There are many favorite memories are from summer water activities, boating, swimming, waterskiing and time at camp. He and wife Judy taught all their children to water ski and share their love of Lake Winnipesaukee.
A devoted family man, Sundays were family day, which usually meant a visit to the grandparents who were always glad to see us or Sunday school for us kids followed by a late “big breakfast,” some yard work or a Sunday drive on the old stage coach roads in the jeep with the top down then a late afternoon dinner concluding with an episode in the evening of the Wonderful World of Disney and Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom. Of course, the older we got we would complain about the ritual. Looking back as adults we appreciate it so very much.
Errol is survived by his children Sherrie D’Onofrio and her husband John of Lady Lake Florida, Wendy Chase Anderson of York Maine and her husband Don, Errol Chase Jr of Woodstock, NH and his wife Kelly, Mark Chase of Meredith, NH. In addition, he leaves behind eight loving grandchildren, his pride and joy, Angela D’Onofrio, Benjamin Anderson, Sophia Anderson, Shawn Chase, Colby Chase, Brianna Chase, Madison Chase and Jack Chase. As well as two great-children, Griffin and Novalie Chase, his sister, Marilyn Shaw of Manomet, MA and many other extended family members.
Errol was preceded in death by his wife Judith Chase; his parents; and his brothers, Carl Chase Jr. and Wayne Chase.
Visiting hours will be held a Mayhew Funeral Home Monday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Funeral Services Tuesday at First Congregational Church in Meredith at 11 a.m., burial to follow at Oakland Cemetery in Meredith Center.
The family respectfully request masks are worn at services.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Oakland Cemetery where Errol was president for many years. Please send to P.O. Box 125 Meredith, NH 03253.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.