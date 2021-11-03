Ernestine Carol (Jacobson) Bourgeois, 76

TILTON — Ernestine C. Bourgeois, 76, a resident of Tilton for the past 20 years, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen. She was born on February 17, 1945 in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine the daughter of William Emil Jacobson and Phyllis M. (Richardson) Jacobson. She was employed as a press operator for Cleary's Drycleaners in Concord and had previously worked as a waitress and as a casket maker. Besides being a special person to her family she enjoyed gardening, she loved her roses, walking, dancing and tanning.
Her family includes her husband of 42 years, Normand Joseph Bourgeois of Tilton; her three daughters, Donna Mills of Franklin, Michelle Bell of Bradford and Karen Cline of Franklin; her two sons, Richard Jacobson of Merrimack and Arthur Murray of Athens, ME; and her 14 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 5 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St., Tilton. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
Memorial donations in memory of Ernestine, may be offered to the Alzheimer's Association, 166 South River Road #210, Bedford, New Hampshire 03110.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
