LACONIA — Elinor Louise Antal, 94, died on Monday, January 11, 2021, at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center from COVID-19.
Elinor was born on May 17, 1926, in Binghamton, NY, to the late Harry P. and Edna (Stark) Forsyth.
She was a bookkeeper at Charles McGuire Engineering. She loved reading, gardening and knitting. She spent many happy hours volunteering at the Amherst, NH and Gilford, NH public libraries.
Elinor leaves behind her daughter, Lorie Gallien and her husband Greg of Gilford; her grandchildren, Andrea Matthews and her husband, Scott Seitz of Somerville, MA and Keith Matthews, and his wife, April of Nottingham, NH; and her great-grandson, Owen, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Edward A. Antal; her sister, Doris Lampman; and brothers, Guy, Grant, Bruce and David Forsyth.
A Celebration of Life will take place later this year.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Elinor’s memory be made to the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH 03249 or a charity of one's choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
