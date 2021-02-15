MONTPELIER, Vt. — Elaine W. Roberts, 88, of Berlin, Vermont (formerly of Colonial Drive, Montpelier), passed away peacefully February 13, 2021, at Central Vermont Medical Center.
Elaine "Sis" was born October 5, 1932, the daughter of Raymond S. and Grace A. Plummer of the Lakes Region of New Hampshire.
She graduated Concord High School in 1951 and Elliot School of Nursing in 1955. She later worked as an RN at Leahy Clinic in Boston from 1955-1957 and 1957-1960 as P.D. Nurse.
Elaine married her love Norman "Jerry" D. Roberts on June 8, 1957 in Center Harbor, NH.
After moving to Vermont and settling in Montpelier in the early 1960s to raise a family, they were greeted by the Montpelier Welcome Wagon, and volunteering with Mother's Club and the Hospital Gift Shop, Elaine felt blessed with the reception and the makings of many lifelong friends.
She worked as a licensed property and casualty claims adjuster for C-R Associates and office manager for Verity Research, LTD, from 1975 until retiring in 1986.
Elaine is predeceased by her husband Jerry and survived by son, Kenneth Roberts and his wife Judith Roberts of Tennessee, and son Scott Roberts and his wife Susan Roberts of Berlin, VT; three grandchildren, Katlelyn Roberts, Allison Roberts Morneault and her husband Kyle, and Spencer Roberts; and two great-grandchildren, Cameryn Roberts Wilder and Olivia Josephine Morneault; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Montpelier Senior Center, or the charity of choice.
Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
