MOULTONBOROUGH — Elaine M. Blizzard, 73, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, with her family by her side.
Elaine earned her Bachelor’s Degree from UNH graduating with honors in 1997. She went on to work in the Lakes Region as an occupational therapist where she enjoyed helping and caring for others through her profession.
She enjoyed many outdoor activities including skiing, hiking and gardening and loved to spend time with her family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Raymond Vermette Sr., her family and everyone else that had the opportunity to spend time with her.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
