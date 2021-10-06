FREEPORT, Fla. — Elaine Ball Beattie, 88, of Freeport, Florida, passed away September 30, 2021, surrounded by the love of her family.
Born in Providence, Rhode Island, January 28, 1933, she was the daughter of Claude and Elsbeth Ball. She grew up in Edgewood, Rhode Island, and was a graduate of the Lincoln School in Providence. She attended Briarcliff College in New York.
In 1951, Elaine married Ernest Richardson Beattie. She was a devoted stay at home mom to her four children until her youngest was in school. The Beatties lived in several places over their 55 year marriage and moved permanently to Sandwich, New Hampshire, in 1986. They had previously been summer residents of Sandwich since their childhood. They also spent many wonderful years at their summer home on Lake Winnisquam. Upon Elaine’s retirement from Lakes Region Urology in Laconia, New Hampshire, she and Ernest enjoyed their retirement years in Sandwich until Ernest’s passing in 2006. Elaine was an active member of the Federated Church of Sandwich, the East Sandwich Meeting House, and the Vittum Hill Cemetery Association. After her husband passed, Elaine moved to Florida where she lived the remainder of her years.
Elaine is survived by her four children, David Beattie and wife Kim of Freeport, Florida, Stephen Beattie and wife Charla of Woodstock, Connecticut, Craig Beattie of Woodstock, Connecticut, Diane Guindon and husband Gary of Milton, New Hampshire; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Per Elaine’s wishes there will be a private graveside service at Vittum Hill Cemetery in Sandwich where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Federated Church of Sandwich, New Hampshire, The East Sandwich Chapel of Sandwich, New Hampshire, or Emerald Coast Hospice of Miramar Beach, Florida.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.daviswatkins.com.
