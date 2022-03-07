Eileen M. Mason, 91

LACONIA — Eileen M. (Clancy) Mason, 91, a longtime resident of Laconia, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Eileen was born on September 25, 1930 in Fall River, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Thomas F. and Annie (Burke) Clancy and she was raised in Fall River, Massachusetts.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 66 years, Frederick L. Mason Jr. of Laconia. Eileen and Fred met through the Boy Scouts office in Fall River, were married in 1955, and then moved to Swansea, Massachusetts. Their large family of nine children moved to Barrington, Rhode Island in 1969, then headed north in 1979, to Northfield, for a work opportunity. Eileen and Fred settled and retired in Laconia in 1993, where they spent many years enjoying the lakes, camping, boating, and the Easy-Does-It fitness group.
Eileen loved spending time with her family and friends. While raising nine children she was the ultimate organizer from managing Girl Scout Cookie Drives with her father-in-law's help, camping trips, team parties, Easy-Does-It outings, as well as hosting many clam boils and lobster bakes. She was known for her competitive games of Michigan Rummy and, later in life, RummiKub! Her spunky sense of humor, wonderful laugh, and friendly caring nature were what family and friends loved most about Mom.
She was so proud of her children’s accomplishments, including all nine having graduated from high school and college. Eileen and Fred were super fans attending as many activities, sports, and musical events they could for all of their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Eileen loved gardening, knitting, reading, and baking. She devotedly accompanied Fred on many photography, camping, and day-trip adventures around New Hampshire. She was very caring, witty (Irish), supportive, and had strong opinions on many topics and was a parishioner of Saint Joseph Parish in Belmont.
In addition to her husband, Eileen is survived by her children, Frederick L. Mason III, Ann Trainor Domingue (Michael), Eileen A. Mason, Mary Ellen Rosenberg, Marjorie Amico, Nancy Mason, Thomas (Ellen) Mason, Matthew Mason, and Michael (Judy) Mason; 15 grandchildren, Michael (Kelly) and Kate Trainor, Sadie, Sam and Clancy Mason, Megan and Jamie Rosenberg, Nicholas and Andrew Mason, and James, David, Kellie, Lauren, Tracey, and Kevin Mason; and her great-grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Joseph, and Macey Trainor. She is also survived by her sister, Jean (Clancy) Troia; brother-in-law, Benjamin Troia; her former in-law, Tod Rosenberg; and her step-grandchildren, Julia, Jenna, and Joya Pelosi. She also leaves behind over 30 nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Eileen is predeceased by her sisters, Phyllis Clancy, Constance (Clancy) and her spouse Francis J. Saunders, Ann (Clancy) and her spouse James D. Travis; and her infant grandsons, Gabriel James Mason and Michael Tod Rosenberg.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish, 96 Main Street, Belmont, NH 03220.
Burial at Bayside Cemetery will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in Eileen's name to any charity of your choosing.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
