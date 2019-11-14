YARMOUTH, Mass. — Edward “Randy” Boynton passed away at his home in West Yarmouth on Nov. 10, 2019, after a long struggle with emphysema and lung cancer.
Randy was born in 1957 in Plymouth, New Hampshire, to Edward C. and Jean Boynton. He was the second of four sons. He attended the Ashland, New Hampshire, school system, graduating from Ashland High School in 1975. While in high school, he played basketball and soccer and was a runner for the cross-country team. As a freshman, he took a 10th place in the New Hampshire State Meet.
After leaving school, he went to work for the local woolen mill, but after several years there, he went to work for the United States Postal Service at their Laconia, New Hampshire, office. It was there that he decided to be called Eddie, but to family and friends, he will always be Randy. Later on in his postal career, he transferred to the island of Nantucket. After 17 years with the Post Office, he decided to work for the Nantucket Historical Society, which was followed by the Nantucket Land Bank.
While on Nantucket, he met and married Beverley Thompson. As his health began to fail, they left Nantucket and moved to West Yarmouth.
Randy loved working on old cars, doing both mechanical and body work on them. His prized possession was a 1964 Ford Galaxy that he proudly drove during Laconia Motorcycle Week. He also loved guitars and owned several of them. He loved “jamming” with his youngest brother, Dan. If it was around the fire pit, it was even better.
Randy was predeceased by his father, Edward C. Boynton, in 1971, when Randy was 14 years old.
He leaves behind his wife, Beverley, of West Yarmouth; his mother, Jean Boynton, and his unofficial adopted “Dad” Melvin Defosses of Alexandria, New Hampshire; his brothers, David M. Boynton (Sherry) of Bridgewater, New Hampshire, James A. Boynton (April) of Scituate, and Daniel E. Boynton (Carrie) of Alexandria, New Hampshire; nephews David M. Boynton II (Melissa) of Berlin, New Hampshire, Richard L. Boynton (Kristen) of North Attleboro, Casey and Cole Boynton of Scituate, and Austin, Riley, and Brady Boynton of Alexandria, New Hampshire. He also leaves four great-nieces, two great-nephews, two aunts, and several cousins. He will be greatly missed by all.
Randy requested cremation with no calling hours or funeral. His ashes will be scattered in the Spring in places that were special to him. Any donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
