LACONIA — The family of Edward G. Bedard, 87, of Laconia, regrets to announce the loss of their beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, February 12, 2022, surrounded by family and prayer.
Edward was born on April 27, 1934 in Attleboro, MA, to parents, Joseph Henry Bedard and Isabelle Rose (Heon) Bedard. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Lena (Bedard) McNulty, and is survived by his devoted wife Linda (Rook) Bedard; his brothers, Robert Bedard and wife Beverly; and Joseph Bedard and wife Mary Ann.
Edward was raised in North Attleboro, MA, where he graduated 8th grade from Sacred Heart School. Despite his chronic health challenges, he was able to continue his education throughout his lifetime.
Edward is known for his love and devotion to Jesus. He regularly thanked Jesus for the gift of his four beautiful children, Edward Bedard and his wife Paula (Monahan) Bedard, Michael Bedard and his wife Sheryl (DeMarco) Bedard, Patricia (Bedard) McGuire and her husband John McGuire Jr., and William Bedard, all of North Attleboro, MA, where he raised them with his former wife Barbara Crowther. Edward continued counting his blessings as he proudly welcomed 10 grandchildren, Ryan, Scott, Grant, Kelsey, Heather, Lauren, Kyle, Mikayla, Britney, and William II.
Edward began his vast entrepreneurial career in North Attleboro as owner of the Bedard Esso Gas Station. Later, he went on to become the Baking Supervisor for Fernandes Supermarkets. His next business venture was the start of Ed Bedard Builder, Inc., where he went on to build many single and multi-family homes, many of which he would proudly point out to his family on his visits to North Attleboro for decades to come. Continuing his business ventures in real estate, Edward founded Bedard Realty, expanding the business into New Hampshire in 1984. In 1987, he established Bedard Family LP in Northfield, which he continued to guide and lead for the entirety of his life.
It was in Northfield where he met the love of the latter half of his life, Linda, in 1987, and they were married in 1997. Together, Edward and Linda moved to Laconia, overlooking the beautiful vistas of Lake Winnipesaukee. Their sweet love and devotion to each other has blessed them for the last 35 years.
Edward was a well-rounded man, and his hobbies followed suit. As an accomplished pilot, he was a commercial, multi-engine, instrument certified flight instructor. He also enjoyed years of flying pleasurably with family and friends. He ran a BSA Explorer post for aviation, was a former BSA Scoutmaster, and BSA Commissioner. He was awarded the Scouter’s Key for completing specialized training and years of dedication to the Boy Scouts of America. As a young Boy Scout himself, Edward earned the Ad Altare Dei medal for demonstrating personal and spiritual growth in the Roman Catholic faith. Edward also took great pride in being named as an inductee of the list of Who’s Who in Business for his achievements in real estate. Edward was a mentor to many, both professionally and personally, and is credited to helping several friends reach their own personal success.
Edward will be missed dearly by his family and friends, who will be comforted by the memory of winter travels to Florida with Linda, thousands of hours in his airplanes, boating adventures on the lake, reading and discussing history, playing the mandolin, taking ballroom dance lessons, roller skating and roller dancing, drawing up architectural plans, and working as an Eucharistic minister to his parish and local hospital. His family is heartbroken by the loss of his active presence in their lives, but find comfort in the legacy he has left for us all.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Bayside Cemetery, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
