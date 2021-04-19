LACONIA — Edward “Ed” Brossard Donohue passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 12, 2021 in Wilkes Barre, PA.
Ed was born on July 30, 1946 in The Bronx, New York, to the late Edward and Elizabeth (Brossard) Donohue. At the time of his death, Ed was a resident of Alexandria, VA, and Laconia, NH.
Ed was a proud veteran, who served in Vietnam. He later graduated from the University of Maryland and began a rewarding 35-year career of Federal service. Ed retired in 2002 from the CIA where he served in information technology.
A devoted husband and father, Ed was actively involved in his sons’ school activities, sports, and Scouts. The many family pets over the years were a great source of joy and happiness. He made friends everywhere he went and could always be counted on to lend a helping hand. An avid reader, Ed also loved tinkering with cars and motorcycles, music, dancing, sailing, skiing, and NH. Ed was a genuine all-around great guy who will be missed by all.
Ed is survived by his wife, Jo Ellen Milkovits; and sons, Evan and Alec, both of Alexandria, VA.
The family wishes to thank the medical team at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes Barre, PA, for their expertise, care, and compassion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, at St. Andre Bessette Parish – Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Burial will be held at a later date at the New Hampshire Veteran’s Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
For those who wish the family suggests memorial donations in Ed’s name be made to New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247, the Laconia Public Library, 695 N Main St, Laconia, NH 03246, or to the Wounded Warriors Project, PO BOX 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
