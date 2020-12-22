WOODSTOCK, Conn. — On Thursday, December 17th, 2020, Edna N. Hansen, 97 of Woodstock, passed away peacefully at Westview Healthcare Center in Dayville, CT. Edna was born May 1, 1923 in Middletown, CT and lived there until relocating to Tilton, NH from 1969-1981 and then to Sanbornton, NH from 1982-2012. She moved to Woodstock, CT in 2012 to be near family.
Edna graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1941. She met her husband Robert C. Hansen after the war in Middletown, and they married in 1947. Edna was a stay-at-home mom taking care of their two sons while obtaining a BS degree from Central Connecticut State College in 1969. For more than 25 years, Edna was a Professor of Business Education working at the New Hampshire Vocational Technical College in Laconia, NH. She obtained her MS degree from Central Connecticut State College in 1974. Edna’s happiest days were spent with family, whether camping, being part of family outings and parties, or supporting her family while working on the Hansen Family Tree Farm. Trips through the White Mountains also brought her many enjoyable days. She was active with her community of Sanbornton, NH and served on many committees at the Sanbornton Congregational Church, the Sanbornton Historical Society, and the Sanbornton Public Library. She was a member of the Pemigewasset Snowshoe Club, The Lakes Region Management Club, a lifetime member of the New Hampshire Association of Educational Office Professionals and a current member of the Harmony Grange No. 99.
Edna was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert C. Hansen; her parents, Lucy (Mead) and John Edward Neville; and by her sister, Lucille Neville. Edna leaves behind her beloved family: her two steadfast sons, Dirk Hansen and his wife Joyce of Woodstock Valley, CT and Todd Hansen of Danielson, CT; her adored grandchildren, Trevor Hansen and his wife Stephanie of Durham, CT and Cortney Hansen of South Windham, CT; and her two vibrant great-grandchildren, Carley and Alexander Hansen of Durham.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family and there will be no calling hours at Edna’s request. For those wishing to donate in her memory, the family has chosen the Connecticut Christmas Tree Growers Association Memorial Research and Scholarship Fund or to continue Edna and her family’s work on the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Robert C. Hansen Memorial Educational Fund. Donations may be sent to CCTGA, 304 Parker Avenue Meriden, CT 06450 or to AMC 10 City Square, Suite 2 Boston, MA 02129, respectively. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com
