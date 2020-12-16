LACONIA — Earl White Ellis, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
Earl was born in August 1936 in Lynn, MA, to Earl White and Irene (Eppler) Ellis. He grew up in Marblehead, Swampscott and Saugus, graduating from Saugus High School in 1954. Earl met his wife of 58 years, Nancy Parsons, at Cliftondale Congregational Church and they married in 1962.
Earl loved to help children learn and sought to do so both in his 36 year career as an elementary school principal and in multiple youth activities such as coaching basketball and Little League Baseball. One of the things he was proudest of was cofounding Saugus Town Team Basketball.
Earl also enjoyed spending the summers hiking and boating with his family and friends at Lake Winnipesaukee. Over the years, he taught many kids how to snow ski, water ski, and play sports.
Earl was very active in William Sutton Lodge of Masons, Eastern Star, Demolay and Rainbow. He also loved to travel.
Earl is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy; his son, Todd; daughter, Krista and her husband, Clint; two grandchildren; his brother, Arthur and his wife, Marietta and their children and grandchildren.
A private graveside ceremony will be held at the Puritan Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children www.donate.lovetotherescue.org or P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438.
