Dwayne Dembiec, 53, recently passed away unexpectedly.
Born on March 28, 1969, he lived on the New Hampshire Seacoast until he was seven and then grew up in Holderness. He was a graduate of Plymouth High School (’87) and Plymouth State University (’96).
After high school, he pursued his love of football as one of the voices of the Plymouth High School Bobcats Football games, along with his friend Brian McCarthy. Beyond recognizing his voice, locals of the area know Dwayne as a familiar face from many of their favorite restaurants. While he enjoyed excelling as both a waiter and bartender, he also brought his love for food home with him, taking pride in cooking up delicious meals for anyone who would eat them.
Dwayne will be remembered for his aptitude to connect with anyone he met and his ability to make everyone feel special. He would be the first to tell you that his greatest accomplishment was his children, whose achievements he loved to share.
He is predeceased by his father, William F. Dembiec. He is survived by mother, Sara Dembiec; his three children, Alexa, Camryn, and Cole Dembiec; his brother and sister-in-law, Daryl and Marcy Dembiec; and his niece and nephew, Ryane and Sean Dembiec.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Holderness Town Hall, 1089 US Route 3 in Holderness, on Friday May 27 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. There will be no scheduled eulogy or services. All will be encouraged to share their special memories of Dwayne throughout the reception.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dwayne’s memory to the PRHS Bobcats Football Team, C/O PRHS Boosters Club, Plymouth Regional High School, 86 Old Ward Bridge Road, Plymouth, NH. 03264. Checks made out to: Treasurer PRHS Booster Club. In the memo: In Memory of Dwayne Dembiec.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
