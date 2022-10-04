SANBORNTON — With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beloved “Dougie” — father, grandfather, husband, uncle, friend, spiritual advisor.
Douglass Gordon Prescott Jr., 80, died peacefully on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. He was surrounded by the love and comfort of his loved ones, as well as compassionate UVMMC staff members, to whom he grew close during his extended journey leaving the physical plane.
Douglass was born on Staten Island, New York, on June 26, 1942, to Douglass Prescott Sr. and Evelyn (Hill) Prescott. On the day Douglass was born, his father, a Captain in the United States Army during WWII, was assigned Officer of the Day, overseeing the New York Harbor. Evelyn bravely labored alone with the birth of Douglass Jr. as his father defended our country.
With roots in the Granite State, the young family returned to New Hampshire after the war to be near family due to the devastating loss of Uncle Alan Prescott in the European theatre. The family took up residence in Sanbornton Square, New Hampshire, where they lived in the historic Lane Tavern. It is here where Douglass met David Wiggins, with whom he shared a lifelong friendship rooted in fine arts and spirituality. The Prescott family eventually built a home on Perkins Road where Doug’s passion for the arts both written and visual as well as his love of New England developed. It was during this time in a humble cabin that he produced his first works of art — his true passion.
After graduating from Laconia High School, Doug pursued his further education at the Boston School of Practical Art, Boston Architectural Center, eventually graduating from The Museum School of Fine Arts in the late 1980s. During his time in Boston and traveling back and forth to New Hampshire he met his first wife Pamela Matty from Northfield, New Hampshire, whom he married in 1964 and with her, had two sons, Christian and Tobey Prescott. He maintained a familial relationship with the Matty Family through his final days.
Having experienced profound life changes, Doug moved to Vermont to pursue a new career in the 1970s, after having been called to help others in their recovery from addiction disorders. He greatly enjoyed his work, sharing his experience, strength and hope with those who suffered, and was an inspiration for many. It was during this time that he met and married his second wife, Carolyn Auer in Wallingford, Vermont. They raised their two daughters, Abigail and Nettie, in Belmont, Vermont. Doug would eventually return to Sanbornton, New Hampshire, where he lived for the remainder of his life. He and Carolyn, to whom he referred as the "love of my life," continued to share a close, meaningful relationship until his death.
He is survived by his four children, Christian (Margaret) Prescott and their son, Liam of Hampstead, New Hampshire, Tobey and his children, Tobey Jr. of Laconia, New Hampshire, and Madeline of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Abigail (Christopher) Heck, and their son, Oliver of Williston, Vermont, and Jeanette “Nettie” Prescott and her companion, Charles Quine of Marin County, California. Additionally surviving are his former wives Pamela Prescott of Laconia, New Hampshire, and Carolyn Prescott of Belmont, Vermont; brother, Jeff (Mabel) Prescott and their three daughters, Rachel, Alana and Camellia of Destin, Florida; very special grandnieces and grandnephews in Florida; and lifelong close friend, David (Anne) Wiggins of Concord, New Hampshire.
A Celebration of Life for Doug will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Sanbornton Congregational Church in Sanbornton, at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your local Turning Point Centers of Vermont or Sant Bani Ashram in Sanbornton.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton, NH is assisting the family with arrangements.
