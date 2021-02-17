ALEXANDRIA — Douglas Hutchinson, 50, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital.
He was born February 6, 1970, in Salem, Massachusetts, son of the late Clinton and Patricia (Sanborn) Hutchinson formerly of Marblehead. Doug graduated from Marblehead High School.
He had a dream to own his own cabin in the woods. He started his own carpentry business “D. Hutchinson Enterprises.” He enjoyed four-wheeling and snowmobiling with his family and friends.
He leaves his daughter, Ashley Stearns of Vermont; his sister, Debra Fay and her husband David; his brothers, Dana Hutchinson and his wife Cindy, David Hutchinson and his wife Terri, all of Salem; many nieces and nephews and their children.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Diane Beddrossian, formerly of Swampscott, MA.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Services are under the direction of the Murphy Funeral Home, 85 Federal St., Salem. For additional information or on line guest book please call 978-744-0497 or visit www.MurphyFuneralHome
