LACONIA — Douglas "Doug" Anthony Page, 55, of Roller Coaster Road, died on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester.
Doug was born on Jan. 18, 1964, in Laconia, the son of Nelson B. and Doris L. (Lemay) Page. He was a graduate of Gilford High School. Doug was MVP of his baseball team.
Doug was the second-generation owner of Page Roofing Company for most of his working life.
Doug enjoyed all motorsports, from racing motorcycles on ice to drag racing snowmobiles, as well as ice fishing and attending car shows with one of the many classic muscle cars he's owned over the years.
What he enjoyed most in recent years was spending time with Laurie and working around their home. He loved life, taking challenges, and he was crafty and handy. Doug was always willing to help anyone. He was also known for playing jokes on others. Doug always had a smile.
Survivors include his close companion, Laurie Edson, of Laconia; sisters Linda Smith and April Boucher, both of Gilford; brothers Greg Page and his wife, Sue, of Laconia and Steve Page and his wife, Nancy, of Gilford; many nieces and nephews; the Grasso family and Normandin family, and many friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his nephew, Charles Smith, and his beloved dog, Bella.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to N.H. Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
