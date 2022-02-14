CHICHESTER — Donna S. Gilbert (Newton) of Chichester, born October 25, 1944 in Laconia, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Merrimack County Nursing Home February 2, 2022.
For over 40 years Donna was a legal secretary for the Raymond A. Cloutier Law Firm and the McLane Law Firm in Manchester.
Before her battle with Alzheimer's began Donna enjoyed the simple things in life; riding snowmobiles throughout the state during her younger years; watching her beloved Red Sox on TV while she would crochet masterfully; enjoying Bingo and poker with friends; playing with her dogs and ensuring they were well taken care of; and spending time immersed in nature at the family's camp in Stewartstown. But most of all she loved her family, especially her boys Dennis Sr. and Dennis Jr (Denny) were top priority and her joy. Dennis and Donna demonstrated the true meaning of love with the support and respect they showed each other throughout their marriage of 45 years. On the day they signed the papers adopting Denny, her life was complete as her dream to be a mother was realized. Donna was known for her sweet disposition and strong convictions. She was well-liked by all that knew her.
Donna is survived by her husband Dennis Gilbert Sr.; her son Dennis Gilbert Jr. and daughter-in-law, Emily Gilbert; her siblings, Lenda Couroyner, Priscilla Lachance, Stanley Newton, and Ralph Newton. She was predeceased by her parents, Vivian and Malcom Newton; her sister, Silvia Newton; and her twin brother, Donald Newton.
Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home,164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
