Donat ‘Marty’ A. Martel, 91 

MEREDITH — Donat "Marty" Alfred Martel, 91, of Emily Circle, passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 18.
Marty was born on May 24, 1932, in Laconia, the son of Irenee and Yvonne (Sevigny) Martel, he was the seventh of 14 children.
He proudly served on the USS Salem in the United States Navy. Marty and his loving wife of 28 years, Bette Turcotte Arigno Martel, enjoyed square-dancing all over, especially in Paris, France, Connecticut and Las Vegas, Nevada. They made many friends in the square-dancing community. He will be remembered by his wonderful sense of humor.
Marty is survived by his wife Bette; his children from a previous marriage, son, Philip Martel of Whitehall, New York; daughters, Jeannine Martel of Milton, Florida, Leanne Kiley of East Hartford, Connecticut, and Jacqueline Martel of Milton; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Helen Stentiford of Wakefield, Massachusetts, and Alice Parzek of Merritt Island, Florida. In addition to his parents, Marty is predeceased by his daughter, Suzanne Daigle; and his siblings, Roland Martel, Lucien Martel, Leo Martel, Edmund Martel, Robert Martel, Grace Montplaisir, Blanche Mansour, Lucille Houde, Rachel Pelzar, Laurette Baillargeon and Florence Steeves.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m., at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246, using the Carriage House entrance.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
