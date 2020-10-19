ASHLAND — Donald L. Marsh, 82, of Ashland, passed away quietly at home with his family by his side on Thursday, October 15th, after an extended illness. He was a loving husband, father of two, grandfather of four, and great-grandfather of two.
Born on December 13th, 1937, Don was the third of six children born to Elmer and Agnes (Brady) Marsh. He graduated from Ashland High School in 1955 and earned an associate’s degree from Manchester Technical Institute in 1957. He married his high school sweetheart Betty (Page) Marsh and they have enjoyed almost 63 years of marriage.
Don was an avid hunter, going on hunting trips to Maine, Alaska, British Columbia, Newfoundland, and in 1989 he went to Namibia, fulfilling his lifelong dream of hunting in Africa. He was a lifetime auto enthusiast, spending his entire working career as an award-winning boat mechanic and was known as a person who could build or fix anything. He loved snowmobiling, go-kart racing, and was a big NASCAR fan. He also loved classic cars and spent 4½ years rebuilding a 1941 Chevy Hot Rod Truck with his son, David. The Hot Rod, known as the “Copper Penny,” was a staple of every Fourth of July Parade in Ashland for many years as well as several local Cruise Nights that he and Betty attended weekly. Don was an important member of the community. He served on the Pemi Fish and Game Club’s Board of Directors for many years, organized a local snowmobile club and spent countless hours maintaining the trails with a groomer he built himself, and was a beloved member of the Ashland Baptist Church congregation as well as serving as a church deacon for several years.
In addition to his wife Betty of Ashland, NH, Don is survived by his son, David Marsh, wife Tracy, and granddaughter Dani of Ashland, NH. His daughter, Terry (Marsh) Fouts, her husband Charles of Bridgewater, NH, and three granddaughters: Elizabeth (Fouts) Moore, husband Jeff, and great-grandson Conor, of Myrtle Beach, SC; Erin (Fouts) Pearson, husband Jon, and great-grandson Declan of Meredith, NH; and Kayley Fouts of Portsmouth, NH. He is also survived by three brothers, Harry and wife Cindy Marsh of Bristol, Norman Marsh of Ashland, and Richard and wife Kathy Marsh of Newport News, VA; and his sister, Shirley DeLucca of Laconia. He was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas (Punky) Marsh and Eddie Marsh.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to either the Ashland Community Church at P.O. Box 602, Ashland, NH 03217 or the Pemi Fish and Game Club at P.O. Box 38, Plymouth, NH 03264.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 24th at 2:30 p.m. at the Green Grove Cemetery in Ashland, NH led by Pastor Ernie Madden of the Ashland Community Church. Dupuis Funeral Home of Ashland is taking care of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.