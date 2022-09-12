TILTON — Donald L. Hodgdon Sr., 65, of Winter Street, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Donald was born on August 10, 1957, in Pittsfield, to the late Naomi (Joy) Hodgdon and Carroll Hodgdon Sr. Donald, fondly nicknamed Pickles, loved attending NASCAR races, participating in town-wide yard sales in his hometown of Pittsfield, fishing with his boys, camping, tending to his garden at home, BBQs, playing games and hanging out with friends and family, and watching cartoons and playing with Little Meatball.

