TILTON — Donald L. Hodgdon Sr., 65, of Winter Street, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 4, 2022.
Donald was born on August 10, 1957, in Pittsfield, to the late Naomi (Joy) Hodgdon and Carroll Hodgdon Sr. Donald, fondly nicknamed Pickles, loved attending NASCAR races, participating in town-wide yard sales in his hometown of Pittsfield, fishing with his boys, camping, tending to his garden at home, BBQs, playing games and hanging out with friends and family, and watching cartoons and playing with Little Meatball.
Donald is survived by his wife, Donna M. Hodgdon; his sons, Jason and his wife Felicia Hodgdon, Donald Jr. and his wife Jodie Hodgdon, Dakota Fecteau, Corey Hodgdon, and William and his wife Ashley Bodah; his daughters, Shauna and her husband Paul Murphy, Kimberly Bodah, Katherine Foss, and Anna Foss; brothers, Thomas Hodgdon, Randy Hodgdon, John and his wife Tammy Hodgdon and Carroll Hodgdon Jr. and his wife Brenda; and his sister, Pam and her husband Joe Boisvert; and his six grandchildren, Callum, Jaicy, Melah, William, Lillian, and Carson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, STE 210, Bedford, NH 03110.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home; Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St. Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
